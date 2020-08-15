Left Menu
Development News Edition

AR Rahman's 'Thamizha Thamizha' recreated by 65 singers for Independence Day

65 Singers have come together to present this 'Thamizha Thamizha' reprise for a very important cause," he tweeted alongside the song's link. South stars Mohanlal, Ram Charan and Yash also tweeted the video on their respective Twitter handles. The track has been produced and released by non-profit group United Singers Charitable Trust (USCT).

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 18:41 IST
AR Rahman's 'Thamizha Thamizha' recreated by 65 singers for Independence Day

On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, 65 musicians have come together to sing a new rendition of AR Rahman's "Thamizha Thamizha". Titled "Together As One", the song is jointly composed in five languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Rahman, who had composed the original track for Mani Ratman's 1992 Tamil feature "Roja", posted the song on Twitter. "Happy to be releasing #TogetherAsOne, a track of unity during these difficult times ! 65 Singers have come together to present this 'Thamizha Thamizha' reprise for a very important cause," he tweeted alongside the song's link.

South stars Mohanlal, Ram Charan and Yash also tweeted the video on their respective Twitter handles. Among the popular names who have lent their voices for the track are Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, KS Chithra, Mano, Janaki Iyer, Krishnachandran, Ganga, Gopika Purnima and Haricharan. Veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who is currently battling for his life at a hospital after getting diagnosed with coronavirus, also features in the video of the song.

All the singers executed, shot and produced their bit for the song from their respective homes. The track has been produced and released by non-profit group United Singers Charitable Trust (USCT).

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro completes acquisition of Brazilian firm IVIA Serviços

Wipro on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of Brazilian IT firm IVIA Servios de lnformitica Ltda. In July, Wipro announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire IVIA for USD 22.4 million about Rs 169 crore.IVIA is a provid...

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan critical but responding to treatment: Family

The health condition of former India opener Chetan Chauhan, who tested positive for COVID-19 last month, is critical and he remains on life support at a medical facility in Gurugram. The 73-year-old Chauhan, who is also a cabinet minister i...

Leaders of different religions hoist national flag together

Leaders of different religions came together to hoist the national flag at the All India Imam Organisations office in Delhi on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. To promote unity and universal brotherhood, leaders from the Jain communit...

COVID-19: Will not open schools in Delhi unless fully convinced, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Delhi government will not open schools unless it is fully convinced about the improved COVID-19 situation in the city. Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020