Gucci Mane, wife Keyshia Ka'oir expecting first child together

Rapper Gucci Mane and his wife, model Keyshia Ka'oir, are set to welcome their first child together. The "Wake Up the Sky" rapper shared the news on Instagram.

“My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir,” Gucci wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Ka’oir showing off her baby bump. The 40-year-old rapper, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, and Ka'oir got married in October 2017. Gucci also shares 12-year-old son Keitheon, with ex Sheena Evans, while Ka’oir, 35, has three children from a previous relationship.