From Abhishek Bachchan to Bhumi Pednekar, B-town celebs extend greetings on Navroz

As the Parsi community is celebrating Navroz today, the B-town celebrities have extended their good wishes to their fans on the occasion. Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, and director Farah Khan took to their social media handles to extend greetings on Navroz.

"Wishing 'Navroz Mubarak' to all my Parsi friends," Bachchan tweeted. On her Instagram stories, the 32-year-old star, Sharma wished a Happy Navroz.

The 'Bala' actor, Bhumi Pednekar wished for a year filled with "peace, happiness and good health". While actor-model Malaika Arora shared on Instagram a poster wishing Happy Parsi New Year to all.

Film director Farah Khan posted a picture featuring her and actor Boman Irani in their character look from the 2012 released movie 'Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi' Alongside the poster, she wrote: "Navrozmubarak".

Today marks Navroz or Nowruz, which is Iranian and Persian New year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promote peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities. The day is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians. (ANI)