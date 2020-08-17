Jennifer Hudson pays tributes to Aretha Franklin on her 2nd death anniversary

Left Menu
Actor Jennifer Hudson remembered Aretha Franklin on the R&B legend's second death anniversary. The Oscar winner, who is set to play Franklin in her upcoming biopic "Respect", shared a black-and-white picture of the late singer on Instagram on Sunday. "Something tells me that you are walking around heaven singing all day.

17-08-2020
"Something tells me that you are walking around heaven singing all day. I know you got your mansion, far more than just standing room! Singing in the heavenly choir. Still can't believe we lost you 2 years ago today," Hudson, 38, said. "I truly miss hearing from you," the actor added.

Franklin passed away on August 16, 2018 at the age of 76. "Respect" , slated to be released in 2021, is directed by Tony-nominee Liesl Tommy from a screenplay by Tracey Scott Wilson.

The film also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J Blige..

