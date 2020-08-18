Left Menu
'Vida' star Melissa Barrera joins 'Scream 5'

Rising Mexican actor Melissa Barrera, best known for the series "Vida", is the first new cast member to board the upcoming "Scream" reboot. With the new film, Spyglass Media Group is relaunching the 24-year-old horror slasher franchise. "Scream 5" will see series star Courteney Cox and David Arquette reprise their roles of fearless reporter Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-08-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 10:24 IST
Rising Mexican actor Melissa Barrera, best known for the series "Vida" , is the first new cast member to board the upcoming "Scream" reboot. With the new film, Spyglass Media Group is relaunching the 24-year-old horror slasher franchise.

"Scream 5" will see series star Courteney Cox and David Arquette reprise their roles of fearless reporter Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley. Neve Campbell, who portrayed author Sidney Prescott targeted by the series of 'Ghostface' killers in the franchise, told press in May she was in talks to join the new film.

According to Deadline, production is expected to begin in Wilmington, North Carolina later this year, with the makers hoping to wrap by year end. Additional casting is underway on the ensemble horror. Barrera recently co-starred in Warner Brothers' film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical hit "In The Heights" . The film, directed by Jon M Chu of "Crazy Rich Asians" fame, is slated to be released in 2021. She plays Lyn in STARZ's well-received drama series "Vida" , which recently finished its third and final season.

Barrera will also play the titular role in "Carmen", the modern-day big screen reimagining of the classic opera. "Scream 5" will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of the filmmaking group Radio Silence from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

