Heavy to very heavy rainfall to continue over south Peninsular India till May 23: IMD

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over south Peninsular India till May 23 with extremely heavy falls during May 19-21, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Southwest Monsoon is very likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, some parts of Southeast Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands around May 19, the IMD said.

It further said that a cyclonic circulation lies over south interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood in low and mid-tropospheric levels. A trough runs from south Chhattisgarh to South Interior Karnataka and another trough runs from Marathwada to a cyclonic circulation over south interior Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels. As per the IMD, under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, south Karnataka and Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Rayalaseema during next 7 days.

The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Karnataka from May 19-22, South Interior Karnataka from May 21-22, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema on May 18 and Lakshadweep from May 18-21. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe on May 18 and 22 and South Interior Karnataka during May 18-20. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during May 19-21, it added.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh on May 18 and 19. Further, according to an IMD release, a cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and the neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

The IMD said that under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next seven days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sikkim during May 18-20, Arunachal Pradesh on May 18-19, Assam and Meghalaya during May 18-20, Nagaland, Manipur on May 18. Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Meghalaya on May 19 and 20, it said.

The IMD also said strong surface winds very likely to prevail in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next five days. (ANI)

