Niall Horan sustains foot injury​ after drinking session with cousin

Singer Niall Horan has revealed he tore all the ligaments in his left foot after he hurt his ankle in an inebriated state. The former One Direction member said he had downed "six pints" of beer during a drinking session with his cousin in Ireland following which he sustained the injury.

"I was about six pints deep. I was chasing my cousin, missed the curb and went over my ankle. "I snapped all the ligaments on the outside of my foot. I've got such ugly feet or I'd show the world how bruised it is," Horan said on Instagram Live on Monday, according to multiple outlets. The 26-year-old singer also shared a photo of his injured ankle alongside a video of him wearing a large medical boot. "I was running drunk and in these new streets, you can drive down them and they're also sometimes pedestrianised, they look like they're made to be pedestrianised. "They are not like a real tarmacked street, so the curb looks the same as the actual driveable road and there was a little curb," he added.

Horan has been busy promoting his new album 'Heartbreak Weather' during the coronavirus lockdown. His 'Nice to Meet Ya World Tour', which was due in April, was cancelled in the wake of the pandemic.