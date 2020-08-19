Martin Scorsese joins Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf drama 'Pieces Of A Woman' as exec producer

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (PTI) Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese will serve as an executive producer on director Kornel Mundruczo's "Pieces of a Woman" , starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf in lead. Mundruczo is best known for directing "White God" , the winner of Prize Un Certain Regard at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Pieces of a Woman" will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month. It will also be screened at Toronto Film Festival.

The story is about Martha (Kirby) and Sean Carson (LaBeouf), a Boston couple whose lives are irrevocably disrupted when their home birth goes horribly wrong and their midwife (Molly Parker) is brought up on charges of criminal negligence. The film also features Ellen Burstyn as Martha's domineering mother. Scorsese said watching "Pieces of a Woman" was a "deep and uniquely moving experience" for him.

"I was emotionally invested in it from the first scene, and the experience only intensified as I watched, spellbound by the filmmaking and the work of a splendid cast that includes my old colleague Ellen Burstyn. "You feel as if you’ve been dropped into the vortex of a family crisis and moral conflict with all its nuances, drawn out with care and compassion but without judgement... It’s lucky to see a movie that takes you by surprise. It’s a privilege to help it find the wide audience it deserves," the veteran director said. The film hails from BRON Studios and Little Lamb in association with Creative Wealth Media and Proton Cinema.

Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson and Aaron Ryder have produced the movie..