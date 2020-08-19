Left Menu
Development News Edition

Martin Scorsese joins Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf drama 'Pieces Of A Woman' as exec producer

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (PTI) Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese will serve as an executive producer on director Kornel Mundruczo's "Pieces of a Woman", starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf in lead.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:57 IST
Martin Scorsese joins Vanessa Kirby-Shia LaBeouf drama 'Pieces Of A Woman' as exec producer

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (PTI) Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese will serve as an executive producer on director Kornel Mundruczo's "Pieces of a Woman" , starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf in lead. Mundruczo is best known for directing "White God" , the winner of Prize Un Certain Regard at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Pieces of a Woman" will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next month. It will also be screened at Toronto Film Festival.

The story is about Martha (Kirby) and Sean Carson (LaBeouf), a Boston couple whose lives are irrevocably disrupted when their home birth goes horribly wrong and their midwife (Molly Parker) is brought up on charges of criminal negligence. The film also features Ellen Burstyn as Martha's domineering mother. Scorsese said watching "Pieces of a Woman" was a "deep and uniquely moving experience" for him.

"I was emotionally invested in it from the first scene, and the experience only intensified as I watched, spellbound by the filmmaking and the work of a splendid cast that includes my old colleague Ellen Burstyn. "You feel as if you’ve been dropped into the vortex of a family crisis and moral conflict with all its nuances, drawn out with care and compassion but without judgement... It’s lucky to see a movie that takes you by surprise. It’s a privilege to help it find the wide audience it deserves," the veteran director said. The film hails from BRON Studios and Little Lamb in association with Creative Wealth Media and Proton Cinema.

Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson and Aaron Ryder have produced the movie..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana Police seizes 1.4 kg smack, 270 kg cannabis, six held

The Haryana Police has seized 1.4 kg of smack and 270 kg of cannabis in separate incidents in Rohtak and Jind districts, with the arrest of six people, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. A police team in Rohtak had got a tip-off th...

Prashant Bhushan moves SC, seeks deferment of hearing on sentence till review plea considered

A day before the scheduled hearing on quantum of sentence, activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan who has been held guilty of criminal contempt for his two derogatory tweets, moved the Supreme Court seeking deferment of the proceedings till a rev...

Visva-Bharati teachers, students condemn campus violence

Teachers and students bodies of Visva-Bharati on Wednesday condemned the violence that rocked the campus over fencing the ground where the famed Poush Mela used to be held. Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association VBUFA said it was in f...

Bihar, Maharashtra alleging political interference, legitimacy under cloud: SC orders CBI probe in SSR case

Observing that the acrimonious allegations levelled by Maharashtra and Bihar governments against each other in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case have brought the legitimacy of the investigation under a cloud, the Supreme Court on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020