Kajol marks World Photography Day with stunning aesthetic picture

Superstar Kajol marked the World Photography Day on Wednesday by sharing a stunning picture of herself basking in the "magic" of photographic effects.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:49 IST
Actor Kajol (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Kajol marked the World Photography Day on Wednesday by sharing a stunning picture of herself basking in the "magic" of photographic effects. The 'Dilwale' actor took to Instagram to post the picture in which she is seen dressed in a black and white contrasting ensemble.

The picture features Kajol wearing a black and white striped top which she paired black coloured flared skirt which had black and white patch-work on it. The picture had a multi-coloured tint at select parts, adding on to its aesthetics.

World Photography Day is celebrated every year on August 19 to celebrate the art of photography. (ANI)

