Indiana Jones 5 release possible in 2022, David Koepp exited, get other latest updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:37 IST
Indiana Jones 5 is likely to make more business than Indiana Jones 4 made in 2008. Image Credit: Facebook / Indiana Jones

Fans have become exhausted waiting for Indiana Jones 5 since the fourth movie made a remarkable success over 12 years back. Many have considered that the fifth movie will never be worked upon.

The franchise enthusiasts are desperate to see Indiana Jones 5 on the big screens. The remarkable success of Indiana Jones 4 titled 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' is believed the actual reason why the creators want to work on Indiana Jones 5.

The fourth movie grossed an estimated USD 101 million in 4,260 theaters in the United States and Canada, ranking number one at the box office in its opening weekend. The movie recorded for making it the third-widest opening of all time. Within its first five days of release, it grossed USD 311 million worldwide. The film's total USD 151 million gross in the U.S. ranked it as the second-biggest Memorial Day weekend release, behind Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

Indiana Jones 5 is likely to make more business than Indiana Jones 4 made in 2008. Disney officially confirmed a huge reshuffling of its main expected films and shows due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic across the world. This reveals that the making of Indiana Jones 5 had been affected due to China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic.

Indiana Jones 5 was previously dated for July 9, 2021. But the release date was postponed to July 29, 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was revealed in February 2020 that Logan director James Mangold was in talks to direct the fifth film in association with Steven Spielberg.

Will Harrison Ford be present in Indiana Jones 5? As he is approaching his 80th birthday, many fans have speculated that he might choose to retire from the demanding physical stunt. However, there is no such official announcement on it.

Fans will be disappointed to know the screenplayer David Koepp has announced his exit. He will not be working for Indiana Jones 5. According to Digital Spy, David Koepp has made his exit due to the departure of director Steven Spielberg and the arrival of new director James Mangold. "[James] deserves a chance to take his shot at it," David Koepp said to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'd done several versions with Steven. And when Steven left, it seemed like the right time to let Jim have his own take on it and have his own person or himself write it," he added.

Indiana Jones 5 is expected to hit the big screens on July 29, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

