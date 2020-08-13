Left Menu
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-08-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 13:32 IST
The second movie is going to have a fresh beginning of the Pirates of the Caribbean series that will feature new plot and new characters. Image Credit: Facebook / Pirates of the Caribbean

The previous Pirates of the Caribbean movies were all successful in creating remarkable records in the global box office. The avid movie lovers are ardently waiting to get some latest updates on Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

According to Screenrant, Disney is currently working on two different Pirates of the Caribbean 6 movies, but neither one of them is directly connected to the other. The source revealed that the Mouse House's theme park ride-turned swashbuckling adventure series has grossed some USD 4.5 billion over the course of five movies, making it (easily) the studio's most lucrative in-house live-action franchise from the past two decades.

The second movie is going to have a fresh beginning of the Pirates of the Caribbean series that will feature new plot and new characters. Christina Hodson is working on the script and Margot Robbie is working as a star.

Fans will be happy to know that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the reunion of Margot Robbie and her Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson. While Margot Robbie will star in the female-led version of Pirates of the Caribbean for Disney, Christina Hodson is on board to write the script.

"We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it. We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit," the producer, Jerry Bruckheimer said.

The returning of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is still not confirmed. A petition was launched on Change.org urging Disney for reconsidering Johnny Depp's returning. That petition till date has accumulated over 200,000 signatures. With such a beautiful response, we believe that Disney will surely bring back Johnny Depp in the sixth movie as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will see the returning of Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

