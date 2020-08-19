Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shakira hits 30-million mark on YouTube

Adding another feather to her hat, singing sensation Shakira has surpassed the 30-million mark on YouTube.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:07 IST
Shakira hits 30-million mark on YouTube
Singer Shakira (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Adding another feather to her hat, singing sensation Shakira has surpassed the 30-million mark on YouTube. According to Billboard, the Colombian star reached 30 million subscribers on her official artist channel, joining a group of 15 other artists to do so, as she rises on YouTube's Global Top Artists chart.

Having a billion views in songs like 'Chantaje', 'Can't Remember to Forget You' featuring singer Rihanna and 'Waka Waka', the 43-year-old singer has made it to number 55 on the tally trailing behind fellow hitmaker Nicky Jam who arrives at number 49. The Grammy Award winner's latest video 'Me Gusta' with Anuel, which was released March 6, raked in more than 100 million views in a matter of five months, cited Billboard. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamal Nath formally declared as Leader of Opposition in MP

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief and MLA from Chhindwara Kamal Nath was formally declared as the leader of opposition in the state Assembly on Wednesday. Pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma declared Nath, 73, as the leader of opposition.The Vidha...

US suspends 3 bilateral agreements with China over National Security Law

In another blow to China for its continued violation of human rights in Hong Kong, the United States has suspended three bilateral agreements with the Chinese Communist Party. China had imposed the draconian National Security Law in Hong Ko...

Satya Pal Malik sworn in as new Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik was on Wednesday sworn in as the 19th Governor of Meghalaya during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here. Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Biswanath Somadder administered the oath of office and secrecy to Malik in t...

Spain records 3,700 infections in single day

Spains Health Ministry says 3,715 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, a new single-day record since the country emerged from a three-month lockdown in mid-June. With 136 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the pas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020