The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:12 IST
Sylvester Stallone revealed his first choice for the villain was Jack Nicholson in The Expendables 4, the movie which was said to be retaining the R-rating. Image Credit: Facebook / The Expendables

The Expendables 4 is undeniably one of the most-awaited movies of this decade. Six years will be completed on August 22 since The Expendables 3 made remarkable success in the box office. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent movie.

The Expendables 4 is an expected movie among the action lovers that is believed to have the presence of previous action heroes Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, Arnold Schwarzenegger to name a few.

James Bond star Pierce Brosnan stated in March 2014 that he had agreed with Avi Lerner to star in The Expendables 4 movie. He added that he was not sure if he would join that film saying, "I have no idea which one it would be, I just said yes."

Sylvester Stallone revealed his first choice for the villain was Jack Nicholson in The Expendables 4, the movie which was said to be retaining the R-rating. The Rambo actor stated in August 2014 that there is the potential for least two more Expendables movies, before the franchise expands into spin-offs. However, he announced in an interview in December 2016 that The Expendables 4 will be the last in the series, while it originally had scheduled a release for a 2018 date.

On the other hand, it was announced in March 2017 that Sylvester Stallone would be leaving the franchise due to disagreements over the script and direction of the franchise. In April 2017, supporting star Arnold Schwarzenegger said he would not be returning for the fourth film without Sylvester Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone announced in January 2018 the development of another Expendables movie on his social media page, confirming his return to the film series. The film was originally scheduled to commence production by April 2019, though in July of the same year the Rambo announced he was beginning to work on the project. Randy Couture announced in March this year that the script was finished in 2019, but that negotiations are ongoing with producers.

However, the year 2020 has seen some major developments on the way of making The Expendables 4. In May this year, Jean-Claude Van Damme gave Sylvester Stallone and Avi Lerner an idea that he could play the antagonist again in The Expendables 4 and portray a brother of Jean Vilain, Claude Vilain. According to his idea, Claude Vilain will train his own team (including Van Damme's son and daughter, actors Kris and Bianca Van Damme), to fight the old squad of The Expendables, lead by Barney Ross.

Again in August 2020, Vértice Cine, a Spanish distribution company working with Lionsgate and Millennium Films, announced The Expendables 4 as one of their upcoming projects. Patrick Hughes back to directing with Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Antonio Banderas and Dolph Lundgren in the main cast.

The Expendables 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

