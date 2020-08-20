Left Menu
Olivia Wilde to helm female-centered Marvel movie for Sony

Sony has a number of films set in the Spider-Man space in different stages of development, including Tom Hardy's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and Jared Leto-starrer "Morbius". The studio is teaming with Disney's Marvel Studios for a third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland, which is slated to be released in December 2021..

"Booksmart" director Olivia Wilde has been tapped by Sony Pictures to direct a female-led Marvel film for the studio. For the currently untitled project, the actor-turned-director will reunite with writer Katie Silberman, who worked with Wilde on her critically-acclaimed directorial debut "Booksmart" in 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be a part of Sony's growing Universe of Marvel Characters. Amy Pascal is attached to produce with Rachel O'Connor on board as executive producer.

Wilde's next directorial venture is the psychological thriller "Don't Worry Darling for New Line", starring Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, and Chris Pine. Sony has a number of films set in the Spider-Man space in different stages of development, including Tom Hardy's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" and Jared Leto-starrer "Morbius" . Both are expected to hit the screens next year.

SJ Clarkson is developing her own female-centered movie and Marc Guggenheim of The CW's Arrowverse fame is writing a film too. The studio is teaming with Disney's Marvel Studios for a third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland, which is slated to be released in December 2021.

