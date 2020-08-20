Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jason Sudeikis-starrer 'Ted Lasso' renewed for season 2

Comedy series "Ted Lasso", starring Jason Sudeikis, has secured a second season order at Apple less than a week after the show premiered on the streamer. Warner Bros Television and Universal Television produce. The Ted Lasso character originally appeared in an NBC Sports video in 2013 to help promote that the channel would begin broadcasting English Premier League games.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-08-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 10:49 IST
Jason Sudeikis-starrer 'Ted Lasso' renewed for season 2

Comedy series "Ted Lasso" , starring Jason Sudeikis, has secured a second season order at Apple less than a week after the show premiered on the streamer. According to Variety, the forthcoming chapter will consist of 10 episodes like the first and is slated to debut next year.

Sudeikis portrays the eponymous character, an idealistic all-American football coach, who despite having no soccer coaching experience at all, is hired to manage an English football club. The actor also serves as executive producer alongside Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold via Doozer Productions. Liza Katzer serves as co-executive producer. Warner Bros Television and Universal Television produce.

The Ted Lasso character originally appeared in an NBC Sports video in 2013 to help promote that the channel would begin broadcasting English Premier League games. It proved so successful that the network brought the character back the following year to serve as an analyst..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

High levels of a molecule seen in severe COVID-19 patients may prevent them from developing long-term immunity to the novel coronavirus, according to a study which says such individuals tended to make very few of a type of cells which produ...

Australia government may block China Mengniu's dairy firm purchase -media

Australias government may block China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltds purchase of some of the countrys best-known milk brands, the Australian Financial Review reported on Thursday, citing sources who blamed diplomatic issues.Treasurer Josh Frydenberg...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slump, gold jumps after dovish Fed

Asian equities and U.S. futures fell on Thursday, hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserves cautious view of the economy, tensions with China and new clusters of coronavirus infections.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid ...

Rajiv Gandhi's contributions to IT sector will always be remembered: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday remembered former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, saying his contributions to the IT sector will always be rememberedBorn on this day in 1944, Gandhi served as the prime mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020