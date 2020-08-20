Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjay Dutt was first to extend help after my father's demise, says Irrfan Khan's son Babil

Months after the demise of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, his son Babil Khan on Thursday said that actor Sanjay Dutt was one of the first few people to extend his help to his family when the actor passed away.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 11:04 IST
Sanjay Dutt was first to extend help after my father's demise, says Irrfan Khan's son Babil
Actor Sanjay Dutt with late actor Irrfan Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Months after the demise of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan, his son Babil Khan on Thursday said that actor Sanjay Dutt was one of the first few people to extend his help to his family when the actor passed away. In an early morning Instagram post, he further revealed that Dutt was also among the first few to help in "every way" when Khan was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

Babil posted a picture of his late father with his 'Knock-Out' co-star and penned a short note. "Here's a secret; Sanju Bhai was one of the first people to offer help in all and every way when my father was diagnosed after Baba passed, Sanju bhai was again one of the very first few people that held a pillar for support," he wrote in the post.

The post dedicated to the friendship of Sanjay Dutt and Irrfan Khan follows after several speculations doing rounds around the health condition of the 'Sadak' actor after he announced a break from work citing health problems. "I humbly request journalists and human curiosity to ease on the speculation, the details. I know that's your job but I also know that a sense of humanity persists in our soul, so give Sanju bhai and his family the existential space they need," Babil's post read.

Dubbing Dutt as a "tiger," he also urged people to let him fight the battle of his health alone. "Please; I beg you, let him fight this without the anxiety of media, you must remember we're talking bout Sanju baba here, he is a tiger, a fighter, the past doesn't define you but it sure does evolve you and I know this will be over with Sanju Baba smashing hits again," Babil's post further read.

After being hospitalised for two days due to breathlessness, Dutt had earlier this month announced that he is taking a break from work due to his health conditions. Following Dutt's announcement, his wife Manyata Dutt released a statement sharing an update about his health, and urged people to not "fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours".(ANI)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 impact: Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, sale of idols falls

Ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi, the idol makers in West Bengals Siliguri said the sales of Ganesha idols have dropped sharply this year due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner on August 22. Idol makers i...

Ghana: KMA commits to work closely with KNUST to rebuild city

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly KMA has affirmed its commitment to work closely with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST to rebuild the city, according to a news report by News Ghana.Osei Assibey-Antwi, the Metropo...

Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr to star 'American Sole'

Actors Pete Davidson and OShea Jackson Jr are teaming up for the drama-comedy movie American Sole. The STXfilms project will follows two twenty-somethings burdened with college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to...

Russian opposition politician Navalny poisoned, hospitalised

RUP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020