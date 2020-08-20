Anupam Kher treats mother Dulari with kheer sent by friend Ashoke Pandit

Days after he treated his mother Dulari Kher with a chocolate cake while she kept asking for her favourite dessert, 'kheer', senior actor Anupam Kher on Thursday surprised her with the Indian dessert. Kher took to Instagram to share an adorable video which features a sweet banter between the mother-son duo and sees him handing over a container of 'kheer' [rice pudding] to his mother which he said was sent "specially" for his mother by his close friend and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit.

As the video begins, the 65-year-old actor is seen asking his mother to sit with him for a few minutes to which she replies and asks him to wait as she was busy watching her favourite television show 'Sai Baba.' The senior actor is then seen opening the package of happiness and bringing out a container full of famous Indian sweet dish 'kheer'.

As he gives the container to his mother, Kher is seen playfully asking her to chant "Jai Ho" to Ashoke Ji to which she responds in a cute tone stating, "Bachho ko koi Jai Ho karta hai?" The 'A Wednesday' actor described the entire incident in the caption of the picture.

"Mom can't be disturbed when she's watching Saibaba serial on tv. But I had a great distraction for her. Yes!! You guessed it right! #Kheer!! Sent specially for her by my friend @ashokepandit1," Kher wrote in the caption. "When I told her to say Jai Ho to Ashok Ji, halfway through she said, "Bakwas mat kar! bachho ki koi Jai Ho Bolta hai."Topic closed!! #DulariRocks," his caption further read.

The video comes two days after Kher posted a video of his family cutting and eating a chocolate cake while his mother constantly kept telling him how 'kheer' is better than any cake. The 'Saaransh' actor keeps sharing such adorable videos of her mother on social media. (ANI)