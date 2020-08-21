Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' will return on October 19

Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, which created the long-running original show, has produced the new series. The first 13 seasons of the original "Unsolved Mysteries", hosted by late actor Robert Stack, were aired from 1988-97 on NBC, 1997-99 on CBS and 2001-02 on Lifetime..

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 21-08-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 09:50 IST
Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' will return on October 19

Netflix has announced that its "Unsolved Mysteries" reboot will return with rest of the six episodes on October 19. The first six episodes of the first season were released on the streaming platform on July 1.

According to Variety, the new episodes will focus on more unexplained disappearances and tragic events in hopes that the viewers may have the answer. Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, which created the long-running original show, has produced the new series.

The first 13 seasons of the original "Unsolved Mysteries" , hosted by late actor Robert Stack, were aired from 1988-97 on NBC, 1997-99 on CBS and 2001-02 on Lifetime..

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Giolito mows down Tigers as White Sox win fifth straight

Lucas Giolito tied his career high with 13 strikeouts and the host Chicago White Sox swept a four-game series by cruising to a 9-0 victory over the slumping Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Giolito 2-2, who lost his previous two starts, allowed ...

'Drunk History' cancelled by Comedy Central

Comedy Central is no longer moving ahead with the seventh season of the show Drunk History. The comedy series, which ran for six seasons since its debut in 2013, has been canceled by the network, reported Variety.The Derek Waters-hosted ser...

Player virus case hits 4th game in UEFA qualifying rounds

A player testing positive for COVID-19 forced a Europa League preliminary game to be postponed the fourth such incident in the early qualifying rounds for UEFAs club competitions. All four affected games involved positive tests within visi...

Fire broke out at Telangana's Srisailam power plant, 9 feared trapped

As many as nine are feared to be trapped after a massive fire broke out inside the Srisailam Left Bank Hydra Electric Projects powerhouse of the Srisailam reservoir here at around 1030 pm on Thursday. So far, no casualties have been reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020