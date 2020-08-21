Left Menu
'Usha Puja' offered at Sabarimala Temple for singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's speedy recovery

A special prayer -- 'Usha Puja' -- was offered at the Sabarimala Temple on Friday for the speedy recovery of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment at Chennai's MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis.

ANI | Pathanamthitta (Kerala) | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 11:53 IST
The special 'Usha Puja' at the Sabarimala Temple. Image Credit: ANI

A special prayer -- 'Usha Puja' -- was offered at the Sabarimala Temple on Friday for the speedy recovery of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is undergoing treatment at Chennai's MGM Healthcare following coronavirus diagnosis. On Thursday, the hospital, via a statement said that the singer "continues to be in critical condition". The veteran musician is on a ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)."

On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page. In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.

Upon the news of his critical health condition, scores of celebrities including superstar Rajinikanth wished him a speedy recovery. Today, as an act of mass praying, Twitter-verse was seen exploding with netizens pouring in their love for the singer and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Hashtag "GetWellSoonSPBSir" was seen trending on the micro-blogging site. (ANI).

