Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges-starrer 'French Exit' to debut in US cinemas in Feb 2021

Sony Pictures Classics has announced that 'French Exit", starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges, will release in the US theatres on February 21. The film, directed by Azazel Jacobs of "The Lovers" fame, was recently announced as the closing film for the 58th New York Film Festival, reported Deadline. An adaptation of the best-selling novel by Patrick deWitt, the film features Pfeiffer as a widowed New York socialite, Frances Price, whose vast fortune has shrunk to nearly nothing.

Facing insolvency, she makes the decision to escape the city by cruise ship and relocate to her friend's empty Paris apartment with her dyspeptic son, Malcolm (Hedges), and their mercurial cat, Small Frank (voiced by Tracy Letts). There, Frances and Malcolm reckon with their pasts and plan for an impossible future, all while their social circle expands in unexpected and increasingly absurdist ways.

The movie also features Danielle Macdonald, Valerie Mahaffey, Daniel di Tomasso, Susan Coyne, Imogen Poots, and Isaach de Bankole in supporting roles.