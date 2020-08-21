Queen and Adam Lambert release first live album

British rock band Queen and singer Adam Lambert are set to release their first live album on October 2. Titled “Queen + Adam Live Around the World”, the album will be released on CD, CD+DVD, CD+Blu-ray and Vinyl formats, reported Variety.

It will feature highlights from the more than 200 performances they have made around the globe during the last several years. “We hadn’t really watched those clips before, we were always too busy touring. We weren’t aware of how good the band sounded. So we thought, well, maybe there’s a live album of highlights of concerts that we’ve done over the last eight years with Adam Lambert to be made,” Roger Taylor said in a statement.

The CD features 20 tracks, including “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “I Want To Break Free”, “Somebody To Love” and “I Was Born To Love You”..