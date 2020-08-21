Anushka Sharma raises glamour quotient with throwback pictures from photoshoot

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma on Friday treated her fans to stunning throwback pictures from one of her fashion shoots. The 'Sultan' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures and a video.

The pictures feature, Anushka in a blue coloured denim cut-out jumpsuit with intricate halter neck design. The detailing on the side pockets of the jumpsuit and a hanging waistbelt further add to the edginess of the dress. The 32-year-old actor chose to keep her straightened hair loose.

She also shared a behind-the-shoot video from the photoshoot where she is seen exuding elegance with every pose. "From the vault! #Throwback," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Sharma is one of the most followed Bollywood actors on Instagram where she keeps sharing insights from her personal and professional life.