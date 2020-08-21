Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hrithik Roshan lauds Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Khuda Haafiz'

Superstar Hrithik Roshan on Friday praised Vidyut Jammwal starrer action-drama 'Khuda Haafiz' and urged people to watch the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:48 IST
Hrithik Roshan lauds Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Khuda Haafiz'
Hrithik Roshan (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Superstar Hrithik Roshan on Friday praised Vidyut Jammwal starrer action-drama 'Khuda Haafiz' and urged people to watch the film. "Watched #KhudaHaafiz yesterday and really enjoyed it," wrote the 46-year-old star as he posted a video on Twitter. The actor also announced that he will be going live on his Instagram handle along with Vidyut Jammwal on August 22, Saturday 4 pm and chat about the film and more.

In the video, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' actor said, "I have been binging on all things entertaining these days, and I wanted to share about a film that I just saw - 'Khuda Haafiz,' and it is on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP." Sharing about the things that had kept the actor hooked, he said, "There are many things about the movie that had kept me hooked, but if you are a Vidyut fan like my mom is.. you have to add 'Khuda Haafiz' on your watch list."

Roshan also shared his wish to congratulate the team of the film live and said, "I really wish I could have congratulated the team of this film live, but I think we all have to adapt to the new normals... so it is going to be Insta Live. I would love to chat about this film and its scenes and songs and all those things that I pretty loved about the film." The 'Krissh' actor then invited Jammwal to indulge in a virtual chat and also told the fans to join in.

"@VidyutJammwalI'm waiting to know more about the film and you, hope you're up for the InstaLIVE! Let's do this. See you Saturday at 4 pm! @DisneyplusHSVIP," wrote Hrithik in the caption to the video message. Written and directed by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, the movie features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in lead roles. 'Khuda Haafiz' also features Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Pandit in supporting roles. The movie was released on August 14 on Hotstar VIP. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria records 14 medical doctors' death due to COVID-19 infection

Nigeria has recorded the death of 14 medical doctors due to COVID-19 infection. The Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19 has blamed Nigerians for the continued non-compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols, according to a news report by T...

NEWSMAKER-Russia's Navalny, Putin's nemesis and crusader against graft

Alexei Navalny has been the biggest thorn in the Kremlins side for more than a decade, persistently detailing what he says is high-level graft and mobilizing crowds of young protesters in a country where the opposition has no meaningful pow...

Traffic disrupted on Chamoli-Ukhimath National Highway-107, 15 other roads in Uttarakhand

The incessant rains in Chamoli have affected traffic on 16 major roads including Chamoli-Ukhimath National Highway 107. Traffic has been stopped from Mandal to Chopta. The late-night rains caused havoc in Bijar village of the district. Wat...

Scant progress in EU-UK negotiations, hopes for a deal fade

British and European Union negotiators made scant progress towards a deal on future ties in talks this week, they said on Friday, and both sides voiced concern that time is running out to reach an agreement before an end-year deadline. Thos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020