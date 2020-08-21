BollywoodQueenOnTwitter: Fans welcome Kangana Ranaut to Twitter

As actor Kangana Ranaut made her Twitter debut on Friday, her legion of fans made sure to give a warm welcome for the diva by making #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter trend on the micro-blogging site. From recalling some of her remarks made on public platforms to her journey in the entertainment industry, thousands of the 'Queen' actor's followers left no stone unturned to mark the day.

One of her admirers wrote: "No one can stand front of Kangna, She is Fire and Brave Girl Most welcome Qween" While another user tweeted: "You are a true queen & loved by so many! I'm so happy that you joined Twitter".

Reciprocating the love of her fans, Ranaut herself tweeted on how "heartwarming" it to see the hashtag of 'BollywoodQueenOnTwitter' trend. Today, the 33-year-old actor took the audience by surprise by announcing her Twitter debut through a video message, where she talked about her social media debut and the reason behind joining it.

After her long absence on social media in 15 years of her Bollywood career, she said in the clip that she made the decision after witnessing the power of social media with the mass movement on seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. "This year, I have seen the power of social media, and I observed how the whole world has come together in the fight for Sushant, and we have gained success... All this has given me a lot of hope, and I have an aspiration that through this we can launch reforms for new India... and that is the reason for the first time I have come on Twitter...," she said in the video clip.

Kangana Ranaut rose to fame in the 2006-released thriller 'Gangster', and since then has been a prominent face in the Hindi-cinema industry. (ANI)