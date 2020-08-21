Amazon Prime promises to release 'Mirzapur' Season 2

'Mirzapur' fans, it is time to rejoice! Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced a part two of the crime-thriller series, nearly after two years. The first season of the widely appreciated show ended on such a note that left its legion of followers bombarding social media sites with the question "When is Mirzapur season 2 releasing"?

The streaming platform's official Twitter page shared a video -- an ode to fans of the web series --where they indicated the coming of the second -installment. However, the dates of streaming have not been officially announced. The 59-second long video comprised snippets from season 1, stills and videos from fan events, and comments of fans asking about season 2.

The video concludes by saying "Jaldi milenge, bhot hua intezaar". Since the hint of the second installment, a hashtag of 'Mirzapur2' is seen on trending on Twitter, with scores of people retweeing the video, and sharing their excitement.

'Mirzapur' is a crime thriller web series on Amazon Prime Video, and was first streamed in 2018. Primarily based and shot in Mirzapur, the story revolves around drugs, guns, mafia dons, and a game of power.

It boasts an ensemble cast with actors Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. (ANI)