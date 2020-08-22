Celebrations aren't huge, faith in Bappa remains same: Sanjay Dutt extends Ganesh Chaturthi wishes

As the 10-day-long celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi began on Saturday, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt extended greetings of the auspicious day to his followers. However, the 61-year-old actor, who's currently on a break from work due to his health conditions, noted that the "celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same."

Sharing a lovely picture of him with wife Manyata Dutt, standing near the Lord Ganesh idol, he tweeted: "I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya." After being hospitalised for two days due to breathlessness, Dutt had earlier this month announced that he is taking a break from work due to his health conditions.

Following Dutt's announcement, his wife, Manyata, released a statement sharing an update about his health, and urged people to not "fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours". Meanwhile, devotees across the country are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and so are several Bollywood celebrities.

Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday and many others took to social media to extend greetings and celebrate the auspicious occasion. (ANI)