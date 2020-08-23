Left Menu
Yami Gautam opens up about recovery from neck injury

Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday wrote about her experience of overcoming her chronic pain, resulting from a "serious neck injury", which often came in the way of everyday activities. The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in "Bala", posted a picture of herself doing yoga on Instagram and said that the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown helped her focus on her body and "heal" from the pain.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 17:46 IST
File photo Image Credit: Instagram (yamigautam)

Yami said due to her injury, she always had to be cautious about every movement. "Having suffered a serious neck injury. I've always had to be extra cautious - especially owing to the fact the amount of physical exertion due to dance, workout, non-stop travel, physical activity, action, painful footwear etc and this list is endless, resonates with being an actor

"Somehow it's always been about never expressing the pain beneath the surface and rather conditioning your own self to bear it and like it's said the show must go on," she added. The actor will be next seen in "Ginny Weds Sunny" , co-starring Vikrant Massey. The romantic comedy is slated to be released on Netflix.

