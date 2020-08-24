Left Menu
Sophie Turner has kept her throne from 'Game of Thrones'

But I will never leave behind what you've taught me," she had written before the series came to an end in 2019.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:00 IST
Actor Sophie Turner has a sentimental piece of furniture at her home: the throne her character Sansa Stark sat in after she was crowned as the Queen of the North at the end of "Game of Thrones" . “Welcome home,” the 24-year-old star wrote alongside an Instagram Story snapshot of the throne, which has found a place at the home she shares with husband Joe Jonas and their newborn daughter Willa.

Jonas also shared the same photo on his own story with a playful GIF of his wife. Alongside her common social media sign off, he wrote: “And that’s the tea". Turner, who joined the series when she was just 13, has no plans to ever reprise her role but has spoken about how it has a special place in her heart, according to the Entertainment Weekly.

Although Turner has made it clear that she has no plans to ever reprise her role, the show will always have a special place in her heart. “Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind. But I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me," she had written before the series came to an end in 2019.

Turner also has a dire wolf tattoo on the back of her arm to remember the 10 years that she spent on the show.

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

