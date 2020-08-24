‘The Masked Singer’ Australia shoot halted after crew members test COVID-19 positive

“The Masked Singer” Australia has suspended shooting and the entire team has gone into isolation after several crew members tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement shared on the Twitter page of the show, the makers said the shoot has been halted with immediate effect as the health and safety of the community and the staff is their top priority. “Production of 'The Masked Singer' has been immediately suspended as a result of several crew members receiving a positive test result for COVID-19. The health and safety of the community, and our staff and production partners is our number one priority,” the statement read.

“The entire production team, including the masked singers, the host and panellists are now in self-isolation. They are all being monitored closely and are in constant contact with medical authorities.” The Warner Bros International Television Australia-produced show is filmed in Melbourne, which is currently the country's coronavirus hotspot. Previously recorded episodes of "The Masked Singer" will continue broadcasting on Network 10.