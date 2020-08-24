Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘The Masked Singer’ Australia shoot halted after crew members test COVID-19 positive

“The Masked Singer” Australia has suspended shooting and the entire team has gone into isolation after several crew members tested positive for coronavirus. The health and safety of the community, and our staff and production partners is our number one priority,” the statement read. “The entire production team, including the masked singers, the host and panellists are now in self-isolation.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-08-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 13:32 IST
‘The Masked Singer’ Australia shoot halted after crew members test COVID-19 positive

“The Masked Singer” Australia has suspended shooting and the entire team has gone into isolation after several crew members tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement shared on the Twitter page of the show, the makers said the shoot has been halted with immediate effect as the health and safety of the community and the staff is their top priority. “Production of 'The Masked Singer' has been immediately suspended as a result of several crew members receiving a positive test result for COVID-19. The health and safety of the community, and our staff and production partners is our number one priority,” the statement read.

“The entire production team, including the masked singers, the host and panellists are now in self-isolation. They are all being monitored closely and are in constant contact with medical authorities.” The Warner Bros International Television Australia-produced show is filmed in Melbourne, which is currently the country's coronavirus hotspot. Previously recorded episodes of "The Masked Singer" will continue broadcasting on Network 10.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't know when party will end: Hansi Flick after Champions League win

After winning the Champions League title, Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that he is celebrating the victory and no deadline has been set up to end the party. I have not set a deadline for when the party has to stop. It is only right...

European stocks bounce off lows on virus treatment hopes

European stocks bounced from a two-week low on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases across the continent that could risk stifling an economic recovery.The pan-European...

Odisha's COVID-19 count reaches 81,479

Odisha reported 2,949 new COVID-19 cases on Sunda, taking the states count of positive cases to 81,479, informed the States Information and Public Relations Department. At present, there are 26,602 active cases and 54,405 patients have reco...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus treatment hopes lifts global stocks

Equity markets gained for a second straight session on Monday as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk assets and markets geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserves annual Jackson Hole meeting later in the week. Europes pan-regional S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020