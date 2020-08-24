Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lea Michele welcomes son with husband Zandy Reich

Former 'Glee' star Lea Michele recently welcomed a son with her husband Zandy Reich.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:57 IST
Lea Michele welcomes son with husband Zandy Reich
Lea Michele. Image Credit: ANI

Former 'Glee' star Lea Michele recently welcomed a son with her husband Zandy Reich. According to Fox News, a representative for the 33-year-old star confirmed the news to the outlet. The little one is the first child for both Michele and her beau.

"Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful. He's been an easy baby so far," told a source to People Magazine. The outlet also reported that the baby was named Ever Leo.

In early May, Michele first shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram, reported Fox News. She posted a photo of herself donning a blue dress, holding her baby bump as she gazes lovingly at her growing tummy. She wrote in the caption, "So grateful," adding a yellow heart emoji.

Since then, the songstress has showcased her pregnancy many times on social media. "Reflection looking a little different these days," Michele once captioned a post of herself standing in front of a large glass window, taking a gander at her baby bump in the reflection.

In April 2018, after dating for two years, Michele and Reich announced their engagement and tied the knot nearly a year later in March 2019. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CWC urges Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim chief

The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as the partys interim chief and to bring about necessary changes to strengthen the organisation, sources said. The CWC also decided to convene the AICC All India Congre...

Canada presses Iran for answers on downed Ukrainian jetliner

Canada is pressing Iran for additional answers over the downing in January of a Ukrainian jetliner, after an announcement by Tehran on Sunday provided limited and selected information. Irans Revolutionary Guard has said it accidentally shot...

Odd News Roundup: In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impact

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impactFor Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business with the U.S. presidential electio...

Metro train services may resume from Sept 1, reopening of school unlikely: Officials

The government is likely to allow resumption of Metro train services in the Unlock 4 phase beginning September 1, but schools and colleges may not reopen anytime soon, officials said on Monday. Bars, which are so far not allowed to reopen, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020