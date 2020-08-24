Left Menu
Development News Edition

Randeep Hooda flaunts his best birthday gift, sends message to 'Be The Change'

Showing off his best birthday present, actor Randeep Hooda on Monday showcased his birthday gift -- a bicycle and sent out the message to 'Be The Change' and care for 'mother nature' by opting for an eco-friendly carrier.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:09 IST
Randeep Hooda flaunts his best birthday gift, sends message to 'Be The Change'
Randeep Hooda (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Showing off his best birthday present, actor Randeep Hooda on Monday showcased his birthday gift -- a bicycle and sent out the message to 'Be The Change' and care for 'mother nature' by opting for an eco-friendly carrier. The 'Extraction' actor posted to Instagram a snap, wherein he is seen flaunting his bicycle as he posed with it. In the capture, the 'Highway' star is seen sporting a grey T-shirt with denim and boots and accessorised his look with black shades. Taking safety into account, the 'Kick' star is also seen wearing a helmet as he is ready to take a stroll with his brand new bicycle on the road.

Alongside the picture, the actor noted, "Walk (or cycle) the talk ..Best birthday gift!" The actor sent out the message to start a positive change by opting for an eco-friendly mode of transport and care for mother nature by using the hashtags "#BeTheChange #RestartResponsibly #mothernature." With the post hitting Instagram, more than 93,000 netizens liked the post, with many congratulating the star for the birthday present.

Lately, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been posting pictures and videos to keep fans updated. Earlier, Hooda wished his co-actor and Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on birthday by posting a picture with the 'Thor' actor. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brahmin outfit holds protest against Pune civic body; 7 held

Alleging that the Pune civic body has deployed garbage disposal container trucks to carry idols of Lord Ganesh for immersion during this festival, a Brahmin outfit on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the corporations office here. P...

DRDO meets with Rajnath Singh to apprise about 108 systems and subsystems

Responding to the clarion call given by Honble Prime Minister for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Defence Research Development Organisation DRDO has taken several initiatives to strengthen the indigenous defence ecosystem. Towards this, A DRDO de...

International forum raises concerns of human rights violation in Pakistan, China

Concerns of human rights violations in Pakistan and China have again been raised in the international forum. Meanwhile, the Pakistans allegations of Indian government committing human rights violation have again fallen flat. According to th...

CWC urges Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim chief

The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as the partys interim chief and to bring about necessary changes to strengthen the organisation, sources said. The CWC also decided to convene the AICC All India Congre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020