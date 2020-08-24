Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anya Chalotra joins coronavirus play 'No Masks'

"We are thrilled to be working with Sky Arts and Moonshine Features to showcase the brilliant stories of key workers from our community and be a part of Sky Arts as it becomes free for everyone to watch. "We hope this project will be both life-affirming and a moving reality check of what everyday people are living through at this extraordinary time," added the artistic director of Stratford East..

PTI | London | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:56 IST
Anya Chalotra joins coronavirus play 'No Masks'

"The Witcher" star Anya Chalotra is set to feature in "No Masks", a new coronavirus-centred play. The virtual production, which will air on Sky Arts, is based on the real-life testimonies of key frontline workers in East London during the pandemic, reported DigitalSpy.

Chalotra is cast as junior doctor Anuja alongside Russell Tovey's policeman Noel, Lorraine Ashbourne as palliative care nurse Linda, Anna Calder-Marshall as elderly woman Annie, and Eamonn Walker as care worker Vincent, with Elijah Melhado from Stratford East's Youth Theatre. Written by Nadia Fall and Rebecca Lenkiewicz, the show will be a "testament to the dedication of key workers during the COVID crisis as well as an exploration of our shared hopes and fears".

According to Tovey, "No Masks" was an amazing reintroduction into the world of acting and filming again with a crew. "It's a dynamic and thoughtful piece, packed with all the stories and drama of our current climate, told through the words of people that are vital in making a difference on the front line," he added.

Fall said the new show aims to give a voice to those on the frontlines and bring people together in these difficult times. "We are thrilled to be working with Sky Arts and Moonshine Features to showcase the brilliant stories of key workers from our community and be a part of Sky Arts as it becomes free for everyone to watch.

"We hope this project will be both life-affirming and a moving reality check of what everyday people are living through at this extraordinary time," added the artistic director of Stratford East..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains likely in Bengal, Mamata expresses concern over possibility of floods

The Met department on Monday warned of heavy rains in south Bengal districts owing to a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, following which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern at the possibility of floods and asked ...

Industry body urges Centre to permit organising exhibitions with safety measures

The Indian Exhibition Industry Association on Monday urged the government to allow organising exhibitions with safety measures. It said about Rs 3 lakh crore worth of business and related trade has been affected due to non-holding of exhibi...

Rajasthan HC asks Speaker to decide disqualification petition filed by BJP MLA against BSP legislators

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked the state Assembly Speaker to decide within three months a disqualification petition filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress. Allowing Dilawars plea...

40 habitual criminals history-sheeted in Ghaziabad: police

As many as 40 habitual criminal offenders in Ghaziabad were placed in history-sheet on Monday during a special operation to keep track of their activities, police said. During its Operation Dastak, 40 habitual and dreaded criminals who are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020