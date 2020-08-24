Vicky Kaushal shares refreshing video featuring brother Sunny

Left Menu
Featuring his younger brother Sunny Kaushal on the latest Instagram post, actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday treated fans to a refreshing all smiles clip as his brother poses in the balcony, amid the mesmerizing view of a clear blue sky.

Updated: 24-08-2020 19:13 IST
Vicky Kaushal (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Featuring his younger brother Sunny Kaushal on the latest Instagram post, actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday treated fans to a refreshing all smiles clip as his brother poses in the balcony, amid the mesmerizing view of a clear blue sky. "Uff! @sunsunnykhez," wrote the 'Raazi' actor as he posted the revitalising video on Instagram. In the clip, Sunny is seen in a casual avatar as he cherishes his time in the balcony amid the clear blue sky while the song 'Kasoor' plays in sync with the video. As the video starts, he is seen crossing his fingers through his hair as the lyrics of the song say about 'the luscious locks' and then keep on smiling as Vicky captures the video. The song 'Kasoor' added another mood to the refreshing clip featuring the actor.

The video garnered more than 1 lakh views within forty-three minutes of being posted. Appreciating the lovable video, the 'Masaan' actor's fans chimed into the comments section leaving heart emojis.

The 'Manmarziyaan' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal treated his fans to a video of himself playing ' Raag Yaman' on a Sitar. (ANI)

