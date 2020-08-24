Left Menu
Development News Edition

'There's no one I'd rather be with every day': Julianne Moore wishes husband on 17th anniversary

Hollywood star Julianne Moore celebrated 17 years of marital bliss with husband Bart Freundlich with an adorable picture.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2020 20:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 20:00 IST
'There's no one I'd rather be with every day': Julianne Moore wishes husband on 17th anniversary
Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Julianne Moore celebrated 17 years of marital bliss with husband Bart Freundlich with an adorable picture. According to People Magazine, the 59-year-old Oscar winner posted to Instagram a Sunday- a photo of herself embracing her filmmaker 50-year-old husband, as they smiled and posed together in matching white shirts while barefoot. In the caption, Moore joked about each other's quarantine hygiene on their special day.

"I said he should take a shower. He said my hair smelled bad, like mildew, or an old box. Happy 17th Wedding anniversary @freundlich96 - there is no one I'd rather be with every day. I love you. #anniversary #quarantine," wrote Moore, who shares two kids with Freundlich: son 22-year-old Caleb, and 18-year-old daughter Liv. Several of Moore's famous pals congratulated the couple on the milestone in the comments section. Chelsea Handler wrote, "I love you two. Couple goals."

"Hysterical happy anniversary," commented Naomi Watts. Rita Wilson noted, "Happy Anniversary you two!." Holland Taylor added: "I L O V E T H I S ~."

Moore opened up to People Magzine in March 2019, and opened up about what makes her marriage work with Freundlich, who directed her in last year's drama 'After the Wedding.' At the time, Moore said, "We have this narrative in our culture that if you want a career, you have to work hard, go to school, look for a job, you have to apply yourself but love is supposed to just happen to you. One day you're going to meet someone and get hit over the head and boom! That happens in romantic comedies, but in real life, you have to make time."

"When you find a person, you have to invest in them and that relationship. And that's what love is," she added. Moore met Freundlich in 1996 while making 'The Myth of Fingerprints', which he directed. She recalled the relationship and said, "It was pretty unexpected."

The two then began spending time on both coasts: in New York City, where he was based, and also in Los Angeles, where she was then living. "It kept going, and now we have this huge history together," she said. "It's true -- that thing about a love growing. It does and it gets way better." (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heavy rains likely in Bengal, Mamata expresses concern over possibility of floods

The Met department on Monday warned of heavy rains in south Bengal districts owing to a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, following which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern at the possibility of floods and asked ...

Industry body urges Centre to permit organising exhibitions with safety measures

The Indian Exhibition Industry Association on Monday urged the government to allow organising exhibitions with safety measures. It said about Rs 3 lakh crore worth of business and related trade has been affected due to non-holding of exhibi...

Rajasthan HC asks Speaker to decide disqualification petition filed by BJP MLA against BSP legislators

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday asked the state Assembly Speaker to decide within three months a disqualification petition filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress. Allowing Dilawars plea...

40 habitual criminals history-sheeted in Ghaziabad: police

As many as 40 habitual criminal offenders in Ghaziabad were placed in history-sheet on Monday during a special operation to keep track of their activities, police said. During its Operation Dastak, 40 habitual and dreaded criminals who are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020