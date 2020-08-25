Live-action series of 'The Powerpuff Girls' in development at CW

A classic live-action version of the Cartoon Network series - 'The Powerpuff Girls' - is in development at The CW. According to Variety, the updated version of the series features the titular superheroes now in their twenties who resent losing their childhood to fighting crime.

Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody will be the writers and executive producers of the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce the live-action version via Berlanti Productions. The show will be produced by Warner Bros.

Craig McCracken created the original - 'Powerpuff Girls.' The show revolved around an elementary school-aged team of superheroes - Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup - who were created by Professor Ultonium accidentally. As per Variety, the show ran for six seasons and 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005 following which 'The Powerpuff Girls Movie' was released in 2002. A rebooted animated series began airing on Cartoon Network in 2016. (ANI)