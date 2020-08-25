Left Menu
Saif Ali Khan coming up with an autobiography in 2021

Actor-producer Saif Ali Khan is opening up about "family, home, successes and failures" in an autobiography that is slated to hit the shelves in October, 2021, publisher HarperCollins India announced on Tuesday.

Updated: 25-08-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:10 IST
Saif Ali Khan coming up with an autobiography in 2021
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Actor-producer Saif Ali Khan is opening up about "family, home, successes and failures" in an autobiography that is slated to hit the shelves in October, 2021, publisher HarperCollins India announced on Tuesday. In a statement, the actor said it is nice to look back, remember and record things before they are lost with time. The publisher said the autobiography will be a no-holds-barred account with Saif, in his signature style laced with wit and humour, opening up about family, home, successes, failures, his influences, inspirations and cinema.

"So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don't record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course," Saif said in the statement. Bushra Ahmed, commissioning editor, HarperCollins India, said the autobiography will be "reflective, cheeky, and fun".

"In today's age, Khan is one of those rare stars, reticent, well-read and erudite; perhaps the last of his tribe. I have always loved watching his movies and his interviews are such a treasure trove of reflection on life and living. I am absolutely thrilled that his debut book has come to HarperCollins," she said. Having spent more than two decades in the industry, Saif has featured in critically-acclaimed films as well as in commercial blockbusters. From playing the charming and urbane man in "Dil Chahta Hai" and "Kal Ho Naa Ho", the quirky Parsi apprentice in "Being Cyrus", a local gangster in "Omkara", to a troubled police officer in Netflix series "Sacred Games", Saif has various memorable parts to his credit.

Diya Kar, publisher, HarperCollins India, said it would be a treat to publish the 50-year-old actor's autobiography. "Saif Ali Khan is one of India's most versatile actors. Who can forget LangdaTyagi? Not one to crave the limelight, there's much more to Khan than meets the eye. This book will be a treat to publish and we couldn't be happier that he's chosen HarperCollins," she said.

