‘Nutty Professor’ reboot in development with ‘Scream 5’ producers

Celebrated comedian-actor Jerry Lewis’ iconic film, “The Nutty Professor”, is getting a reboot with production company Project X Entertainment backing the movie

Project X’s James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein, who are also reviving the “Scream” franchise with a fifth installment, have bought the rights to the 1963 movie. According to Deadline, no studio is attached with the film as Project X will package it on its own before taking it out in the market

The original “Nutty Professor”, considered to be one Lewis’ best works, follows a nerdy professor who in his quest to find love, drinks a potion that temporarily turns him into the handsome, but obnoxious, Buddy Love. In 1996, a reboot featuring Eddie Murphy was released and became a huge hit. Murphy not only played the professor and his alter ego Love, but also the professor’s five other family members in the film. It was followed by sequel “The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps", which released in 2000.