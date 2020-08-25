Left Menu
Development News Edition

‘Nutty Professor’ reboot in development with ‘Scream 5’ producers

Celebrated comedian-actor Jerry Lewis’ iconic film, “The Nutty Professor”, is getting a reboot with production company Project X Entertainment backing the movie Project X’s James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein, who are also reviving the “Scream” franchise with a fifth installment, have bought the rights to the 1963 movie.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:50 IST
‘Nutty Professor’ reboot in development with ‘Scream 5’ producers

Celebrated comedian-actor Jerry Lewis’ iconic film, “The Nutty Professor”, is getting a reboot with production company Project X Entertainment backing the movie

Project X’s James Vanderbilt, William Sherak and Paul Neinstein, who are also reviving the “Scream” franchise with a fifth installment, have bought the rights to the 1963 movie. According to Deadline, no studio is attached with the film as Project X will package it on its own before taking it out in the market

The original “Nutty Professor”, considered to be one Lewis’ best works, follows a nerdy professor who in his quest to find love, drinks a potion that temporarily turns him into the handsome, but obnoxious, Buddy Love. In 1996, a reboot featuring Eddie Murphy was released and became a huge hit. Murphy not only played the professor and his alter ego Love, but also the professor’s five other family members in the film. It was followed by sequel “The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps", which released in 2000.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind expresses distress over Raigad building collapse

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday expressed his distress over the Raigad building collapse tragedy in Maharashtra. The news of the building collapse at Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra and loss of lives is distressing. My thoughts and prayer...

Meet Every Marketer's New Best Friend - Raman; Netcore's AI Engine to Help Maximize Revenues & Retention

Raman helps predict app churn, deploys personalized product recommendations, optimizes campaign content, send-times, and channels at a unique customer-level MUMBAI, India, Aug. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Netcore Solutions, a global leader in ...

Trump Jr urges Americans to reject 'radicals' and re-elect his father as president

Launching a blistering attack on the Democratic Party and its presidential nominee Joe Biden, President Donald Trumps eldest son has urged Americans to reject the radicals who want to drag America into the dark and re-elect his father who h...

Hong Kong announces easing of some coronavirus measures

Hong Kong on Tuesday announced it would ease some coronavirus measures from Aug. 28, as the government cautioned against complacency despite a steady fall in the number of new cases.Hong Kong had seen a resurgence of locally transmitted cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020