Shooting in Michigan leaves 'numerous wounded victims,' authorities say

PTI | Rochesterhills | Updated: 16-06-2024 05:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 05:49 IST
Several people have been wounded in a shooting at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, authorities said Saturday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says there are "numerous wounded victims" after police were called for an active shooter. In a social media post, authorities said there was still an active crime scene and officers "potentially have the suspect contained nearby." Stephen Huber, a spokesperson for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, told the Detroit News, "It's five shot and maybe six." Officials did not immediately provide additional information, and the condition of the victims wasn't immediately known. AP MNK MNK MNK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

