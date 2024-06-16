Shooting in Michigan leaves 'numerous wounded victims,' authorities say

Several people have been wounded in a shooting at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, authorities said Saturday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says there are "numerous wounded victims" after police were called for an active shooter. In a social media post, authorities said there was still an active crime scene and officers "potentially have the suspect contained nearby." Stephen Huber, a spokesperson for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, told the Detroit News, "It's five shot and maybe six." Officials did not immediately provide additional information, and the condition of the victims wasn't immediately known. AP MNK MNK MNK

