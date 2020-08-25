Left Menu
Development News Edition

HBO Max casts Jordan Alexander for 'Gossip Girl' series reboot

Based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar like the original, the new show is set eight years after the parent series and will follow a new generation of New York school teens who get to know about the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site. The 10-episode series also hails from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-08-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:32 IST
HBO Max casts Jordan Alexander for 'Gossip Girl' series reboot

Actor-singer Jordan Alexander has been tapped to star as one of the leads in HBO Max's reboot of the series "Gossip Girl" . Based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar like the original, the new show is set eight years after the parent series and will follow a new generation of New York school teens who get to know about the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site.

The 10-episode series also hails from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. According to Deadline, details about Alexander's character, who will play one of the girls at the school, have not been released. Already announced cast members include Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno.

Josh Safran, who penned and produced on the original series, is attached as showrunner and writer of the latest take. Hollywood star Kristen Bell, who served as the narrator throughout the run of the original series, is set to reprise her role.

Production on the new show was delayed in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Filming is expected to begin later this year as per COVID-19 conditions. The reboot is produced by Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Interpol issues global arrest warrant against Nirav Modi's wife in PNB fraud case

An Interpol global arrest warrant has been issued against Ami Modi, wife of prime accused in the over USD 2 billion PNB bank fraud case Nirav Modi, on charges of money laundering, officials said on Tuesday. They said the red notice has b...

Two European patients re-infected with coronavirus - reports

Two European patients are confirmed to have been re-infected with the coronavirus, according to regional public broadcasters, raising concerns about peoples immunity to the virus as the world struggles to tame the pandemic.The news follows ...

NGT directs installation of 175 air quality monitoring stations within 6 months

The National Green Tribunal has directed installation of 175 air quality monitoring stations across the country within six months. The green panel directed the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB to monitor the work by holding periodical o...

Consultant charged in covert lobbying of Trump officials

An American consultant has been charged in an illicit lobbying effort to get the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the multi-billion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund, and to arrange for the return of a Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020