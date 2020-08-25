HBO Max casts Jordan Alexander for 'Gossip Girl' series reboot

Actor-singer Jordan Alexander has been tapped to star as one of the leads in HBO Max's reboot of the series "Gossip Girl" . Based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar like the original, the new show is set eight years after the parent series and will follow a new generation of New York school teens who get to know about the social surveillance of the Gossip Girl site.

The 10-episode series also hails from original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. According to Deadline, details about Alexander's character, who will play one of the girls at the school, have not been released. Already announced cast members include Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno.

Josh Safran, who penned and produced on the original series, is attached as showrunner and writer of the latest take. Hollywood star Kristen Bell, who served as the narrator throughout the run of the original series, is set to reprise her role.

Production on the new show was delayed in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Filming is expected to begin later this year as per COVID-19 conditions. The reboot is produced by Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios.