Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry to keynote Toronto Film Festival

Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry is all set to take part in a candid conversation during the Toronto Film Festival for its 'In Conversation With..." series.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 14:05 IST
Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry to keynote Toronto Film Festival
Actor Halle Berry . Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-winning actor Halle Berry is all set to take part in a candid conversation during the Toronto Film Festival for its 'In Conversation With..." series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Berry will appear virtually on September 11 and will discuss about her feature directorial debut 'Bruised', which is an MMA based drama.

The feature will also witness its world premiere in Toronto. 'Bruised' will also see Berry as a disgraced MMA fighter. Planning for a first-time online industry conference follows the physical edition of the Toronto Film Festival, set to run from September 10 to 19, being sharply reduced in size and scope due to the coronavirus pandemic, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The festival plans to screen nearly 50 titles during the initial five days in physical theatres, outdoor cinema venues, and drive-in. It will also host a virtual red carpet function, industry events, and press conferences amid the coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Interpol issues global arrest warrant against Nirav Modi's wife in PNB fraud case

An Interpol global arrest warrant has been issued against Ami Modi, wife of prime accused in the over USD 2 billion PNB bank fraud case Nirav Modi, on charges of money laundering, officials said on Tuesday. They said the red notice has b...

Two European patients re-infected with coronavirus - reports

Two European patients are confirmed to have been re-infected with the coronavirus, according to regional public broadcasters, raising concerns about peoples immunity to the virus as the world struggles to tame the pandemic.The news follows ...

NGT directs installation of 175 air quality monitoring stations within 6 months

The National Green Tribunal has directed installation of 175 air quality monitoring stations across the country within six months. The green panel directed the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB to monitor the work by holding periodical o...

Consultant charged in covert lobbying of Trump officials

An American consultant has been charged in an illicit lobbying effort to get the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the multi-billion-dollar looting of a Malaysian state investment fund, and to arrange for the return of a Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020