Kareena Kapoor gets back to new normal, shares glimpse from photoshoot with team

Getting back to the new normal, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday shared a glimpse as she got ready for a photo shoot with her team. The 'Heroine' actor posted a glamorous picture to Instagram as she got ready for a shoot with the help of her warriors. In the picture, Kareena is seen sporting turquoise V-neck top with the team grooming the star, while Kareena checks her reflection in a mirror.

In the snap, the team members are seen sporting face masks as they take the COVID-19 precaution amid the new-normal. The actor tagged her team members in the picture and noted, "Another day, another shoot... my warriors. Missing you Poonie. #TheNewNormal." With the post hitting Instagram, celebrity followers including Ananya Panday and more than 76 thousand fans liked the post within 18 minutes of being posted.

The 'Jab We Met' actor's team member Poonam Damania also chimed into the comments section writing, "Love you all my best team. #majormissing you guys." Of late, Kapoor has been updating fans of her activities by posting pictures and videos on social media.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an adorable picture featuring little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan offering prayers to a beautiful idol made of Lego bricks on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.