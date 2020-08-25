Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jay Osmond reveals he had 'mini stroke': 'I don't want to alarm anyone'

Former drummer Jay Osmond, brother of Donny and Marie Osmond, revealed he recently had a 'mini stroke.'

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:49 IST
Jay Osmond reveals he had 'mini stroke': 'I don't want to alarm anyone'
Jay Osmond (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former drummer Jay Osmond, brother of Donny and Marie Osmond, revealed he recently had a 'mini stroke.' According to Fox News, the 65-year-old former drummer of the family band 'The Osmonds' posted about his health scare Tuesday (local time) on Facebook.

Osmond wrote, "I didn't want to alarm anyone so I hadn't said this earlier. A couple of months ago, I came really close to a stroke. BP over 200. They said I had a mini stroke." He continued, "This was brought on by stresses I was under. I went on a couple of medications and have been trying to keep calm. Because of some stresses (non-work related), my BP has been a little high again. My angel Karina has been helping me deal with it...(I had a couple of people ask me about this and I didn't want the rumours to get around). Love you all."

Osmond has three kids from his marriage to Kandilyn Harris. They divorced in 2011, then he remarried Karen Randall on May 19, 2014. As reported by Fox News, the Osmond family has been struggling with health issues as of late. Jimmy Osmond suffered a stroke while performing on stage in the U.K. production of 'Peter Pan' in late 2018.

"On the evening of Thursday, December 27, after pushing through the evening's performance of 'Peter Pan' at Birmingham Hippodrome, Jimmy Osmond was driven straight to the hospital and diagnosed with a stroke. Then, the 62-year-old singer Donny Osmond had to undergo shoulder surgery in January 2019. (ANI)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portfolio managers cannot impose lock-in period for clients' investments: Sebi

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said portfolio managers cannot impose a lock-in period for investments of their clients but can charge fee for early exits. A portfolio manager is a body corporate, which pursuant to a contract with a clien...

ANALYSIS-Canada has effectively moved to block China's Huawei from 5G, but can't say so

Canada is the only member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network that has not formally blocked Huawei from 5G networks, but it has effectively done just that, delaying a decision long enough to force telecom companies to exclude the ...

Belarus jails two opposition leaders; teachers head rally of thousands

Belarus jailed two opposition leaders for 10 days on Tuesday as the government pursued a crackdown on the few figures still at large, while schoolteachers led a new protest of thousands against President Alexander Lukashenko.Despite most ma...

Jharkhand BJP threatens to launch protest against private hospitals exorbitant fee for COVID-19

By Rizwan Arif The Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Tuesday threatened to launch a massive protest if a fee cap was not put against private hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19, the BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020