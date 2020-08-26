I am and will always be there for you: Anupam Kher's 35th anniversary message for Kirron Kher

As he completed 35 years of married life with actor turned politician Kirron Kher on Wednesday, actor Anupam Kher marked the day with a special anniversary post dedicated to his wife. The senior actor who is among some of the most active celebrities on social media, took to Instagram to share an adorable monochrome picture of himself with his wife.

Kher complimented the post with a short note that spoke about the bond that the two share. "Dearest #Kirron!! Happy 35th Anniversary. We have known each other for almost 45years. It is almost a life time. We have grown up together as two strong individuals. We don't get to spend much time together," he wrote in the caption.

"You are busy being a parliamentarian and I am busy being an actor. But I am and will always be there for you. You are a great girl. Stay safe. Love and prayers always! Saalgirah Mubarak!! @kirronkhermp #MarriageAnniversary," he added. The two veteran actors, who have acted together in several films, had tied the knot 35 years ago. (ANI)