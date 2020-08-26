Kate McKinnon's Joe Exotic series ordered at NBC

Left Menu
Kate McKinnon's series about Carole Baskin and the "Tiger King" Joe Exotic is officially moving ahead at NBC.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-08-2020 09:44 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 09:44 IST
Kate McKinnon's series about Carole Baskin and the "Tiger King" Joe Exotic is officially moving ahead at NBC. According to Variety, the project has received a multi-platform series order from the studio, which means that it will air on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network. The series, tentatively titled "Joe Exotic", will be written and executive produced by Etan Frankel under his overall deal with show's producer Universal Content Productions (UCP). Exotic and Baskin became popular worldwide after the success of a seven-episode Netflix series that has become a rage among the audiences ever since it debut in March 20.

The story focuses on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka "Joe Exotic", a former Oklahoma tiger-zoo owner who’s serving a 22-year prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin, who was trying to shut down his big-cat operation. In the new series, McKinnon will star as Baskin, a big-cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous. McKinnon will also serve as executive producer alongside Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart.

