Nathan Stewart-Jarrett joins Lena Dunham's 'Generation' series

Actor Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, best known for British series "Misfits" and "Utopia", has been cast in HBO Max's high school dramedy "Generation", being executive produced by actor Lena Dunham. The ten-episode show has been created by Zelda Barnz and her father Daniel Barnz, who has also directed the pilot episode.

"Generation" follows a group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community. According to Deadline, Stewart-Jarrett will play Sam, an atypical guidance counsellor to the high school children.

Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Sam Trammell, Chase Sui Wonders, Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton also round the cast. Dunham has executive produced the show through her banner, Good Thing Going Productions. Marissa Diaz has produced it for the company.

On the film front, Stewart-Jarrett will next be seen in Jordan Peele's reboot of the classic horror film "Candyman" . It is slated to be released on October 16..