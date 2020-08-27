Left Menu
Development News Edition

Director Mahesh Manjrekar receives Rs 35-crore extortion call, accused arrested

Bollywood director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has received an extortion call from a person, claiming to be a member from the underworld don Abu Salem gang, said Mumbai Police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 16:56 IST
Director Mahesh Manjrekar receives Rs 35-crore extortion call, accused arrested
Director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has received an extortion call from a person, claiming to be a member from the underworld don Abu Salem gang, said Mumbai Police. However, the anti-extortion cell has arrested the accused who was trying to extort Rs 35 crore through the threat call.

The national award-winning filmmaker is known for directing critically acclaimed movies including 'Viruddh', 'Vaastav: The Reality', 'Astitva', and more. This is not the first time that the Bollywood celebrities have dealt with such cases of extortion calls.

Albeit, not from any alleged underworld gang, actor Aditya Pancholi also had received extortion calls from an unknown person who demanded Rs 25 lakh, back in 2017. He filed a complaint to the Versova Police, and reportedly Pancholi, in his complaint, has stated that a person, who has introduced himself as Munna Pujari, has been calling and texting him since October 18, 2017.

According to Pancholi, the suspect has also given him a bank account number to transfer money.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Why The Vampire Diaries Season 9 isn’t happening in future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Laura batters southwest Louisiana, weakens to Category 2 after 'catastrophic' landfall

Hurricane Laura made landfall early on Thursday in southwestern Louisiana as one of the most powerful storms to hit the state, with forecasters warning it could push a massive wall of water 40 miles inland from the sea. Laura made landfall ...

US STOCKS-Futures fall as jobless claims hover at 1 mln mark; focus shifts to Powell

U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday as weekly jobless claims hovered near the 1 million mark, while investors waited to hear from Jerome Powell on the Federal Reserves approach to lifting the economy out of a pandemic-led recession.In...

Europe may face spike in hospitalisations, mortality during winter due to COVID-19: WHO

Geneva Switzerland, Aug 27 ANISputnik WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge on Thursday warned of a possible uptick in hospitalisations and mortality rates in the region during the winter, given the situation with COVID-19 and o...

Messi's departure jeopardizes Barcelona's restructuring plan

Lionel Messis surprise decision to leave Barcelona has dealt a blow to the clubs restructuring project even before it began. Shortly after the humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Barcelona said it wanted to make p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020