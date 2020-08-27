Left Menu
Mahesh Manjrekar extortion call case: Accused sent to police custody till September 2

A 34-year-old person, accused in connection of demanding extortion from director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has been sent by the local court to police custody till September 2, said Mumbai Police here on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-08-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 18:13 IST
Bollywood director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

The accused is a resident of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.

Earlier, the person claimed himself to be a member of the underworld don Abu Salem gang and made an extortion call to Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The accused was trying to extort Rs 35 crore through the threat call.

Mahesh Manjrekar, the national award-winning filmmaker is known for directing critically acclaimed movies including 'Viruddh', 'Vaastav: The Reality', 'Astitva', and more. (ANI)

