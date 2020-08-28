Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Tejas' to go on floors in December 2020

Sharing a poster of her upcoming patriotic film 'Tejas,' actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday announced that the film is all set to go on the floors in December this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 10:00 IST
Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Tejas' to go on floors in December 2020
Actor Kangana Ranaut in poster of 'Tejas' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a poster of her upcoming patriotic film 'Tejas,' actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday announced that the film is all set to go on the floors in December this year. The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share the poster that sees her wearing an Air Force uniform as she stands beside the fighter aircraft Tejas.

"#Tejas to take-off this December! Proud to be part of this exhilarating story that is an ode to our brave airforce pilots! Jai Hind #FridaysWithRSVP@sarveshmewara1 @RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies @nonabains," she tweeted along with the picture. Kangana Ranaut is all set to portray the role of an Air Force pilot. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016.

The film takes inspiration from this landmark event. The first look of the film was released earlier in February which featured the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor donning the Air Force uniform. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in April 2021. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Blackpink-Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' song and music video released

K-pop power girl group Blackpink and singer-actress Selena Gomez released their eagerly awaited new single Ice Cream on Friday to furious fan approval.Doused in shades of pink and other pastels, the music video httpswww.youtube.comwatchvvRX...

Doctor turns ambulance driver, ferries patient to hospital

A 30-year-old doctor is being hailed as a real COVID warrior after he drove an ambulance to ferry a critically ill elderly coronavirus patient to a hospital from a care centre here. Dr Ranjeet Nikam said since the driver of the ambulance su...

Anderson sets sights on Ashes tour next year

After becoming the first fast bowler to amass 600 Test wickets, veteran England pacer James Anderson has set his sights on next years Ashes series, saying he will do everything he can to play in Australia. The 38-year-old made his red-ball ...

Hamilton won't boycott F1 race amid racism protests in US

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is not considering boycotting Sundays Belgian Grand Prix in the way other athletes have done in the United States after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers in Wisconsin. The NBA postponed three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020