Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for CBI questioning

Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, left her residence around 10 am to reach the DRDO guest house in suburban Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, he said. The CBI team, which is in the city since the last eight days to investigate the Sushant death case, on Thursday recorded the statement of her brother Showik Chakraborty.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 11:13 IST
Sushant case: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for CBI questioning
Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, accused of abetting the suicide of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, reached the DRDO guest house here on Friday morning for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an official said. This is for the first time that Rhea Chakraborty (28) is being questioned by the CBI in the Sushant death case.

She was summoned by the central agency to appear before its probe team on Friday around 10.30 am, the official said. Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend, left her residence around 10 am to reach the DRDO guest house in suburban Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, he said.

The CBI team, which is in the city since the last eight days to investigate the Sushant death case, on Thursday recorded the statement of her brother Showik Chakraborty. The recording of statement lasted for more than eight hours. The CBI has so far questioned the late actors flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant, among others, as part of its probe in the high-profile case.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging on June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC notice to Centre on PIL to frame guidelines for identifying minorities at state level

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Centres response on a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to frame guidelines for identifying minorities at the state level as Hindus are in a minority in 10 states. A bench headed by Justice S K Kau...

Anti-government protesters in Thailand tussle with police

Anti-government protesters tussled with police in the Thai capital on Friday as 15 of their movement leaders turned up at a police station to answer a summons linked to demonstrations denouncing the crackdown. About 130 supporters joined th...

Mukherjee still in deep coma, but haemodynamically stable: Doctors

Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to be in a deep coma but is haemodynamically stable, the Armys Research and Referral Hospital said on Friday. A patient is haemodynamically stable when the blood circulation parameters - blood pre...

Top Philippine diplomat recommends scrapping deals with blacklisted China firms

The Philippines foreign minister said on Friday he would recommend the government terminates deals with Chinese firms blacklisted by the United States for their roles in constructing and militarising artificial South China Sea islands.The U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020