Martin Lawrence, Snoop Dogg to star in political drama ‘Game’

Actor-comedian Martin Lawrence and rapper Snoop Dogg are set to star in Washington, DC-set political drama series “Game”

Lawrence and Snoop Dogg have co-written the story with “Treadstone” scribe Patrick Aison, reported Deadline. The series focuses on lifelong best friends Bobby (Lawrence) and Dice (Snoop Dogg), who are running a high stakes game of personal favors and political intrigue in Washington DC The project also reunites Lawrence with “Bad Boys” franchise’s producer Jerry Bruckheimer. "Game" is produced by CBS TV Studios and studio-based Jerry Bruckheimer TV

Lawrence and Snoop Dogg recently featured together in the comedy feature “The Beach Bum”, starring Matthew McConaughey.